LONDON Jan 12 ICE gasoil futures, the most
actively traded diesel and distillate benchmark contract,
switches to a lower sulphur specification on Monday when the
January contract expires.
The move will see the gasoil contract on the
IntercontinentalExchange move to a 10 parts-per-million
(ppm) sulphur specification from February onwards, down from
1,000 ppm previously.
A low-sulphur futures contract with 10ppm has been
trading for more than three years alongside the main gasoil
contract. It will be retired with the rollover to the February
gasoil contract.
The move will bring ICE's main distillate contract in line
with the main U.S.-based future for heating oil, diesel and jet
fuel. CME Group's New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) heating
oil contract moved to being ultra-low sulphur diesel with
10ppm last year.
(Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Jason Neely)