BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
CHICAGO, April 29 IntercontinentalExchange said on Monday that starting on May 13 it will reduce its electronic U.S. grain trading cycle to 18.5 hours per session from 22 hours, responding to customer feedback.
Trading will start the week at 7 p.m. Central on Sunday and run to 1:30 p.m. Central on Monday, and then continue on that schedule five days a week, according to a notice from the exchange.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)