June 1 IntercontinentalExchange Inc will
amend the specification of its look-alike heating oil contracts
starting with May 2013 and list extra contracts out to December
2014, mirroring a move by the New York Mercantile Exchange
(NYMEX).
The new contracts for New York Harbor heating oil will
reflect a shift toward ultra-low-sulphur diesel (ULSD), with a
specification of 15 parts per million (ppm).
The ICE heating oil futures contract is settled against the
NYMEX New York Harbor heating oil futures contract, which
is operated by CME Group Inc.
CME Group altered the specification of heating oil from May
2013 and listed similar new contracts out to December 2014
earlier this year.
"From and including the May 2013 contract month, the
prevailing market price will be for ULSD in New York Harbor,"
ICE said in a statement.
"This grade will have a maximum sulphur content of 15 ppm.
Contract listings up to and including April 2013 will continue
to reflect the market price for No.2 heating oil (2,000 ppm
sulphur content) in New York Harbor."
The ICE version of heating oil has an average daily volume
of 8,500 contracts and record open interest as of Thursday, ICE
said.
Volume in the NYMEX heating oil has averaged almost 132,000
contracts over the last 30 days.
