By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Feb 29 IntercontinentalExchange
said on Wednesday its efforts to curb erratic
high frequency trades (HFT) that cause massive volatility in
commodity markets have cut excessive out-of-market orders in the
first full year since implementing a new policy.
The ratio of orders that were far from market value has
fallen by 63 percent in the U.S. futures market and 19 percent
in Europe, the Atlanta-based exchange said on Wednesday.
It said the number of violations of the highest thresholds
of this new policy, which charged traders a higher fee for
trades further away from the current market value, dropped by 93
percent.
In addition, high frequency traders have made improvements
to their algorithms and the quality of streamed orders in
response to implementation of the policy, it said.
But Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment officer of
Steel Vine Investment in Chicago, said high-frequency trading
remained risky.
"I don't think this has eliminated the flash crash type of
event. That is here to stay as long as we have high frequency
trading," Patton said.
Last March, after this policy was in place, the small ICE
cocoa futures market sank $450 in 60 seconds before rebounding a
whopping $349 a minute later, with many suspecting
computer-generated dealings. The exchange canceled some trades
as traditional players complained of market distortion.
ICE's high frequency trader messaging policy, aimed at
discouraging inefficient and excessive messaging without
compromising market liquidity, targeted its most heavily traded
futures and over-the-counter (OTC) contracts.
High-frequency traders are sometimes blamed for causing
extreme and fast market moves without fundamental reasons,
particularly in small agricultural futures markets. Still, the
exchange has consistently said high-frequency trades provide
essential market liquidity.
Many dealers, however, said that although high frequency
traders have been blamed for distorting the smaller agricultural
markets on ICE, they don't believe there is a lot of high
frequency trading in those markets due to the small open
interest and daily volume.
The policy, implemented in January 2011, applies to ICE's
cocoa, arabica coffee, cotton No. 2, sugar No. 11, U.S. dollar
and Russell Index futures contracts; to firms that have direct
access to the electronic platform; and who enter more than
100,000 messages in any of these in a particular day, ICE said
last year.
"Before 2011, ICE's messaging policy, like many other
exchanges, was a simple order-to-trade ratio with published
benchmarks above which high frequency traders were assessed a
fee," said Mark Wassersug, vice-president of operations, in an
exchange notice.
"However, this simplistic approach didn't differentiate
between orders that 'added to liquidity' and those that were far
out of the market."
The policy overweights orders far away from the market
relative to those orders that are near the best bid or offer
when it is entered.
This ratio of orders using the weighting scale to lots
traded is called the weighted volume ratio (WVR). Market
participants who exceed this WVR benchmark are charged a fee,
and the fees increase as higher WVR thresholds are exceeded.
"While this may work to contain flash crashes and wild
swings it cannot eliminate them in total," said Sterling Smith,
analyst with Country Hedging in Minneapolis.
The fees are not considered large. A firm that meets or
exceeds a WVR of 100:1 for seven or more sessions within one
month, faces a $1,000 surcharge. If the WVR is 500:1, the firm
faces a $2,000 surcharge for each day that this occurred, ICE
said in a previous notice.
"This framework has been extremely successful in managing
the high frequency traders in our markets," Wassersug said.
ICE's policy came amid mounting pressure for futures
exchanges to introduce measures to prevent wild intraday swings,
so-called flash crashes, in commodity markets.
ICE, which is a major operator of futures exchanges,
clearing houses and OTC markets, believes its weighted scale
helps to curb such distortions while maintaining much-need
liquidity from this active community of traders.
"Ultimately, the result is it'll hurt liquidity. In a fast
moving market, you may still unintentionally exceed the
threshold. But to penalize in any shape or form is always going
to impact liquidity," a source in the high frequency trading
industry said.
Increased regulatory oversight, including fees for unfilled
orders as mooted by policymakers, would be drastic and could
arbitrarily limit trading activity, ICE warned on Wednesday.
"The likely result would be impaired liquidity leading to
increased hedging costs for commercial end users. Instead, ICE
hopes to continue developing sound policies for all market
participants, including HFTs, to maintain and grow confidence in
our markets," said Chuck Vice, ICE president and chief operating
officer, in the statement.
