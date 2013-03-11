March 11 Belarus forward Andrei Mikhalyov has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test at last month's Olympic qualifying tournament, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Monday.

The 35-year-old tested positive for the stimulant methylhexaneamine on Feb. 8, the IIHF said on its website (www.iihf.com).

Mikhalyov, who plays for Dynamo Minsk of the Continental Hockey League (KHL), "is barred from club and international play pending a final disciplinary decision", the IIHF said in a statement.

Belarus failed to qualify for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi after finishing second behind Slovenia in Group F. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Justin Palmer)