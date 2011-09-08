* Rival teams to provide players to stricken Lokomotiv
Yaroslavl
* Almost entire Lokomotiv squad killed in plane crash
* 'Everything possible must be done' - Medvedev
By John Bowker and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russia's top ice hockey teams
will provide players to help rebuild the stricken Lokomotiv
Yaroslavl club after nearly its entire squad was killed in a
plane crash, the chairman of the sport's national league said on
Thursday.
Former Soviet Union captain and National Hockey League (NHL)
star Vyacheslav Fetisov said all teams in the Eurasia-wide
Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) could send one player each to
form a new Lokomotiv Yaroslavl squad.
"This is an initiative of the clubs. They called me on the
phone offering help. Everyone understands how grave the
situation is. Everyone understands that a huge disaster has
happened. But Lokomotiv will be reborn, it has to continue
playing in the league," he told the Izvestia newspaper.
The Lokomotiv team were on route to play their KHL season
opener in the Belarus capital of Minsk when their Yak-42
aircraft crashed into a river bank shortly after takeoff from
the airport outside Yaroslavl, 250 km (150 miles) north of
Moscow.
Among the 43 dead were the team's Canadian coach Brad
McCrimmon, Slovakia captain Pavol Demitra and three former world
champions from the Czech Republic.
News of the crash plunged the world of ice hockey into shock
and grief. The Lokomotiv squad included former players with the
Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers -- all
members of the NHL.
"Though it occurred thousands of miles away from our home
arenas, this tragedy represents a catastrophic loss to the
hockey world," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
Lokomotiv were the runners up in the KHL's inaugural season
in 2008-2009. The club won back to back titles in the old
Russian Superleague in 2002 and 2003.
READY TO HELP
The KHL called off its season opener at defending champions
Ufa following the crash. State television cited KHL President
Alexander Medvedev as saying on Thursday that the season would
get underway on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Yaroslavl region governor Sergei Vakhrukov added that he had
already been contacted by players willing to step in to enable
Lokomotiv to fulfill its fixtures for the rest of the season.
"Other teams are ready to help. Players who are from
Yaroslavl are ready to return to our club. About 30 hockey
players have already expressed desire," he told reporters.
President Dmitry Medvedev, who laid carnations on Thursday
at the crash site and went on to make a previously scheduled
speech at a policy forum in Yaroslavl, backed the two officials
and said the league should do "everything possible" to revive
the club.
"Given that this is the favourite team in Yaroslavl ... you
have to think that a resurgence is possible. Our hockey league
must do everything possible (to make that happen)," Medvedev
told reporters.
KHL President Alexander Medevedev said all 18 league clubs
supported the idea. "Lokomotiv's new coach will have a list of
40-45 players and he can pick a good team," state-run Vesti
television quoted Medvedev as saying. "Lokomotiv will be
revived."
A successful attempt to rebuild the club would echo the
rejuvenation of the Manchester United soccer team after more
than half the team died in a plane crash in Munich in 1958.
Led by manager Matt Busby and attacking midfielder Bobby
Charlton, who both survived the crash, the club became the first
English side to lift the European Cup exactly 10 years after the
accident.
The death of the Lokomotiv team, of which offenseman
Alexander Galimov is the sole survivor, is the second time a
Russian sporting side has been involved in a fatal plane crash.
VVS, a Soviet Union club sponsored by the son of dictator
Josef Stalin, crashed near the city of Yekaterinburg in January
1950 during a journey to play a league match. All 11 players who
were aboard of the plane died in the crash.
(Writing By John Bowker, editing by Justin Palmer)