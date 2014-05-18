MINSK May 18 Canada came from behind to triumph in a re-run of the Olympic men's ice hockey final, beating Sweden 3-2 in overtime on Sunday and moving top of Group A at the World Ice Hockey Championships.

The United States beat Finland 3-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Joakim Lindstrom scored for the Swedes in the 13th minute and Linus Klasen put them two up at the start of the second period.

It took less than two minutes for the Canadians to halve the deficit, however, when Brayden Schenn charged to the crease to bang in a Jonathan Huberdeau rebound and make it 2-1.

In the third period Lindstrom went off injured and the Canadians equalised when Kevin Bieksa scored on the powerplay with 13 minutes to go.

Ryan Ellis got the winner with less than three minutes left in the extra period.

Mark Scheifele took the puck on a breakaway before feeding it to defenceman Ellis who beat Sweden's goaltender, Anders Nilsson.

"I'm happy we won, but we have some things we have to clean up," Canada goaltender Ben Scrivens said

The United States claimed their win against Finland, scoring after just 19 seconds through Brock Nelson. They then waited until the third period to extend their advantage when Tyler Johnson fired a wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Pekka Rinne, with Seth Jones getting his second assist of the evening.

Tukka Mantyla made the game interesting with just over three minutes to go when he forced the puck past Tim Thomas, who made 22 saves overall.

However Johnson scored with less than a minute on the clock to seal the win. (editing by Clare Lovell)