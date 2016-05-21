MOSCOW May 21 Holders Canada reached a world championship final against Finland by beating rivals the United States 4-3 thanks to Ryan Ellis' goal early in the third period of a pulsating match.

The Finns won 3-1 as they overcame hosts Russia in the other semi-final just as they did at the Sochi Olympics two years ago. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)