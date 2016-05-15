MOSCOW May 15 After dropping their first two matches at the ice hockey world championships, Germany upset the United States 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday to win their third in four games and move closer to locking up a playoff berth.

The teams looked as though they would be heading towards overtime, but with 33 seconds left defenseman Korbinian Holzer of the Anaheim Ducks found the perfect time to score his first goal of the tournament, giving the Germans their first win over the U.S. since 2010.

"You can tell we're confident," German forward Felix Schutz told the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) website.

"We're playing good hockey, and that's what happens."

Finland are top of the group after beating Slovakia 5-0 in a one-sided match. Patrik Laine scored his tournament-leading sixth goal and moved into a tie with Russia's Vadim Shipachyov at the top of the scoring charts with 10 points apiece.

There was a shock in Group A as Denmark beat the previously undefeated Czech Republic 2-1 via a shootout. Nicklas Jensen scored the all-important goal to leave the Danes with a good chance of making the last eight.

"It would be huge for Denmark to go to the quarters," Denmark captain Morten Green said. "It's only happened one time before in history, so if we can do it that would be huge."

Meanwhile, Sweden survived a scare against Switzerland to move back into second place in Group A, needing a shootout winner from Andre Burakovsky to beat the Swiss 3-2. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Andrew Both)