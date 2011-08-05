Aug 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
(ICE.N) will close its U.S. emissions derivatives platform, the
Chicago Climate Futures Exchange, after the first quarter, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
ICE plans to start listing derivatives related to emissions
reductions plans in New Jersey, Massachussetts, Connecticut and
California, along with a sulfur-based contract, the Journal
said, citing a notice issued by the company to traders on
Friday.
The company is shutting the exchange down as it is losing
money and the chances of a federal carbon-reduction plan being
put into place look slim, the Journal said.
ICE bought the platform's parent company Climate Exchange
PLC in 2010 for about $600 million last year.
