Feb 12 The popularity of iron ore swap contracts
has been boosted by the breakdown of the decades-old annual
benchmark system in iron ore contract pricing in 2010 and a
switch to methods based on daily spot market prices.
The Singapore Exchange was the first to launch an iron ore
contract in 2009 and currently clears more than 90 percent of
market volumes, but other exchanges are strengthening their
offerings to cash in on this fledgling market.
Among them is IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which on
Monday launched two iron ore swap futures contracts.
The following are basic details about the growing iron swaps
market.
WHAT IS AN IRON ORE SWAP?
An iron ore swap contract is a cash-settled derivative
between a seller and a buyer of iron ore at a fixed price for a
set time that provides price certainty for both parties.
They can be priced against any of the three iron ore
reference indices published by information providers - Platts,
The Steel Index (TSI) and Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index - which
all say the index prices are based on actual transactions.
There are no physical deliveries in the cash-settled swaps
but the most commonly used indices are based on spot physical
iron ore delivered in China.
These contracts allow price and period differentiation
throughout the market because they are negotiated between
specific buyers and sellers.
This provides price stability without the rigidity of the
benchmark system, in which the world's three biggest miners,
Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto,
used to sit down with a handful of steel mills to agree on
prices that were then applied across the market.
WHO IS INTERESTED?
Banks, but also iron ore miners and physical iron ore
traders, are the major driver of the market, although
increasingly interest is seen from the steel industry,
particularly in Asia.
Market players say there is significant interest from small
to mid-sized Asian steel mills.
A steel mill about to clinch a large steel contract - maybe
with an automotive consumer wanting a fixed price for half a
year - would appreciate the option to fix its input cost, which
it can do through the paper iron ore market.
Also, an iron ore miner, wanting to fix its sale price for
the next few months, can do so by using the paper market.
POSSIBLE CHALLENGES
Liquidity in the paper market grew to more than 110 million
tonnes in 2012, and brokers expect this to double in 2013, but
it remains a challenge in this young market. The current paper
volumes represent only about 10 percent of a physical seaborne
iron ore market of about 1.1 billion tonnes.
The conservative steel industry is notorious for its
opposition toward sophisticated hedging instruments in steel,
which it says would distort prices due to the involvement of
financial players. But analysts expect much swifter growth for
these contracts, compared to steel futures, as some major iron
ore producers such as BHP Billiton are promoting this market.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Brian Ellsworth and Silvia
Antonioli; Editing by Dale Hudson)