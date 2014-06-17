Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
LONDON, June 17 IntercontinentalExchange said on Tuesday that trading in some money market derivative contracts had been suspended due to a technical glitch.
A service alert issued earlier in the day said trading in Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) and Eonia (Euro Overnight Index Average) futures and options contracts on derivatives market Liffe had been delayed.
"Due to a technical incident, trading in Euribor and EONIA contracts was suspended earlier this morning. We are currently working on resolving this and we are keeping the market fully updated," ICE said in a statement.
A separate service alert issued at 0922 GMT said the issues with Eonia had been resolved.
ICE acquired Liffe in a $11 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext last year. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Mark Potter)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
* Has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of arion bank for an amount in aggregate of greater than isk 48.8 billion