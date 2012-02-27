* Money managers increase net long exposure to Brent futures

* Iran provides upside bias, economic impact on downside

* Gasoil net longs cut for 2nd consecutive week (Adds comment, background, CFTC data)

LONDON, Feb 27 Speculators lifted their net long positions in Brent crude oil futures in the week to Feb. 21, exchange data showed on Monday, mirroring an increase in the New York Mercantile Exchange U.S. crude contract, due to rising tension between Iran and the West.

Data from the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed on Monday that hedge funds and other money managers lifted their net long positions in ICE Brent by 10,682 contracts to 107,895, after increasing them the previous week.

Brent crude prices rose in the week to Feb. 21 by almost 3 percent to settle above $121.60 per barrel.

Data from the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday showed that hedge funds and other large investors raised their bets on rising U.S. oil prices to the highest level since May as tensions in the Middle East raised prices to nine-month peaks.

"Given continuing geopolitical uncertainty, we suspect that the whole oil complex is likely to receive increased non-commercial interest," BNP Paribas oil commodity strategists Harry Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies said in a note.

The U.S. CFTC data showed the ratio of long to short positions above 16:1 for futures and options and to 8:1 for futures only. Some analysts say these levels indicate a bubble is forming, while others warn that the rising tensions between Iran and the West could propel prices even higher.

The main downside risk to Brent, the world's leading oil price benchmark, lies in the potential release of strategic inventories to tame a potential further increase in prices. The world's leading economies warned on Sunday of the risks of expensive oil.

"This high level of speculation could put oil prices under pressure if money managers decide to take profits. One motivation to do so could be the growing risks to the economy sparked by the high oil price level," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

The curse of high prices will keep European politicians focused after Brent prices in euros rose to record highs of 93 euros as the region's economies struggle to stage a recovery due to the ongoing sovereign debt problems.

In the United States, fuel prices have become a major topic for debate in this year's upcoming presidential elections as prices at the pump have risen past $3.5 per gallon.

Money managers, meanwhile, cut gasoil net long positions by 3,026 contracts to 70,500, the exchange data showed. This is the second consecutive week of net long reductions for gasoil futures.

Prices rose by more than 2 percent in the week to Feb. 21, matching an increase in the wider oil complex, although demand has been modest as a winter cold spell that had gripped Europe ebbed away. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by Jane Baird)