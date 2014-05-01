BRIEF-Alan Schwartz to retire from Superior Uniform Group
* President, Alan Schwartz, will retire from company effective March 31, 2017
May 1 ICE Clear U.S. on Thursday lowered initial margin requirements for trading cocoa and raised soybean margins effective at the opening of business on May 5.
The exchange operator lowered cocoa (CC) initial margins for specs by 13.8 pct to $935 per contract from $1,085.
ICE Clear U.S. raised soybean (IS) initial margins by 26.5 pct to $2,860 per contract from $2,260.
Contract New Margin Requirement Change
Soybean (IS) $2,860 - $50
Cocoa (CC) $935 - $150 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)
* CEO Patrick J. McHale's total compensation for 2016 was $5.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2m13PJb) Further company coverage:
* Moxian. Inc. Establishes strategic partnership with leading IT product wholesaler in Guangzhou