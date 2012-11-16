Nov 16 ICE Futures U.S. said it raised its margin requirements for trading sugar #16, and lowered margins for orange juice (OJ), and corn futures, effective with the opening of business Tuesday, Nov 20.

The exchange operator raised sugar maintenance margins for speculators by 29.3 percent to $2,650 per contract from $2,050.

It cut margins for corn futures 28.6 percent to $1,500 per contract, and for orange juice futures 33.3 percent to $1,200 per contract.