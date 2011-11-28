(Rewrites lead, adds details)
Nov 28 ICE Futures U.S. said it was restoring
initial margin rates for speculative accounts for exchange
contracts effective as of the close of trading on Wednesday.
IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) said a temporary
lowering of the initial margin rate for speculative accounts
had been instituted to support the transfer of accounts from MF
Global Inc MFGLQ.PK to other clearing members.
Earlier this month, both CME Group (CME.O) and ICE had
lowered margin requirements to limit the fallout of the MF
Global bankruptcy on futures markets.
Exchange and clearinghouse operator CME had returned to
normal margin requirements by Nov.17.
