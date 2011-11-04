LONDON Nov 4 The IntercontinentalExchange Inc
said on Friday it is considering auctioning off
outstanding contracts held by bankrupt commodity broker MF
Global in Europe.
"ICE Clear Europe Limited is considering conducting an
auction or auctions in respect of certain open contract
positions," ICE said in a notice to clients.
ICE clearing members, or their clients, interested in
participating in the auction must submit an application by 1200
GMT on Saturday in order to be considered, the notice said.
A spokeswoman for the exchange confirmed that the statement
referred to open positions held by MF Global, but was not
immediately able to offer further comment.
MF Global was active in Brent crude, gasoil and natural gas
contracts, according to ICE's website.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)