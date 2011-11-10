Nov 10 IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) on Thursday urged the U.S bankruptcy court to immediately permit the release of "as much of the cash balance as possible" that remains in the accounts of liquidating and transferring customers at failed broker MF Global MFGLQ.PK.

ICE also requested the court to authorize the release of as much of the cash balance as possible from accounts of the customers who were part of the bulk transfer process.

ICE said the bulk transfer order created an inadvertent preference in favor of those customers who did nothing in response to MF Global's financial condition, and operated against those customers who acted quickly and responsibly to reduce their exposure to MF Global. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)