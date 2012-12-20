BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Thursday it would acquire NYSE Euronext in an $8.2 billion stock-and-cash deal.
ICE said the deal amounts to $33.12 per share and once closed, NYSE shareholders would own approximately 36 percent of ICE shares.
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)