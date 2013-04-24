BRUSSELS, April 24 EU antitrust regulators will
examine IntercontinentalExchange Inc's $8.2 billion
takeover of NYSE Euronext in line with a request from
the exchange operators themselves, a spokesman for the European
Commission said on Wednesday.
The deal would give commodities and energy bourse ICE
control of London-based Liffe, Europe's second-largest
derivatives market, strengthening it against U.S. rivals CME
and Nasdaq OMX Group.
ICE is making its second attempt to acquire the New York
Stock Exchange owner after a failed joint bid with Nasdaq last
year.
ICE said in a regulatory filing earlier this year that it
would ask the EU competition authority, which has extensive
experience of financial markets, to assess the deal, rather than
leave it to regulators in Portugal, Spain and Britain.
"We are the competent authority to examine this
transaction," said Antoine Colombani, the Commission spokesman
for competition policy.
"They (national regulators) did not oppose the fact that the
Commission would be competent to review the merger as the
parties requested," he said.
The companies have not formally notified the Commission yet
of the deal. A preliminary scrutiny lasts 25 working days, and
can be extended to 90 working days if there are competition
concerns.