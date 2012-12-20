Dec 20 Here is a look at the world's top exchanges by market capitalisation as IntercontinentalExchange agreed on Thursday to pay $8 billion for NYSE Euronext in a deal that will it take on arch-rival CME Group: ------------------------------------------------------ EXCHANGE MARKET CAP Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing: $19.5 billion CME Group: $17.5 billion IntercontinentalExchange+NYSE Euronext: $15.1 billion (*) Deutsche Boerse: $11.7 billion Singapore Exchange: $6.2 billion London Stock Exchange Group: $4.9 billion (*) Includes Euronext which will be spun off and listed if deals goes through (Reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)