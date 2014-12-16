NEW YORK Dec 16 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
NYSE Group unit said on Tuesday it would eliminate the
fees the exchange operator charges for certain retail stock
orders in an effort to take back business from over-the-counter
trading platforms.
Stock exchanges have been losing market share for years now
to private, bank-run trading venues that promote themselves as
cheaper alternatives for matching buy and sell orders. Nearly 40
percent of all stock trades now take place away from exchanges,
on private, broker-run trading platforms.
Most stock orders sent to online retail brokerages, such as
TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab Corp, are
sold to other brokerages like Citadel and KCG Holdings Inc
, which match buy and sell orders and promise to try to
get a better price than the one publicly posted by exchanges.
These brokerages usually send the orders that they cannot match
on to other bank-run trading platforms where fees are generally
lower than on exchanges.
NYSE now says it will eliminate transaction fees for orders
originating from retail investors that are priced midway between
the best bid and offer available at the time, priced at $1 or
above, starting Jan. 2. NYSE currently charges 25 cents per 100
shares for those types of orders.
"Offering price improvement of the publicly displayed best
bid and offer for retail orders at no charge is an example of an
investor-oriented solution to enhance market quality," NYSE
President Thomas Farley said in a statement.
NYSE executes a little over 20 percent of U.S. stock trades
on its three stock trading platforms, the New York Stock
Exchange, NYSE Arca, and NYSE MKT. That is down from around 50
percent in 2005. Other exchange operators, including Nasdaq OMX
Group, and BATS Global Markets, have also taken
business from NYSE.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)