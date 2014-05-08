BRIEF-Patriot National Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook
CHICAGO May 8 IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc will seek to reduce the number of stock order types at the New York Stock Exchange, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sprecher said on Thursday.
ICE, which completed a deal to buy the NYSE in November, will apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to eliminate order types as a way to reduce complexity in equity markets, he told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: