BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 IntercontinentalExchange Inc's $8.2 billion proposal to acquire NYSE Euronext has been "well received" by regulators, ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said on Thursday.
Sprecher said he and NYSE CEO Duncan Niederaur just completed a "whirlwind tour" visiting global regulators, particularly the five regulators that oversee the various markets in Europe, ahead of their announcement of the deal on Thursday morning.
