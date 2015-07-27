* Brent net long shrinks, first gasoil short of 2015

July 27 Hedge funds and money managers cut their bets on a longer-term rise in the price of Brent crude oil for the first time in four weeks in the week to July 21, according to data released by the InterContinental Exchange on Monday.

Large speculators cut their net long position in Brent futures by 14,617 lots to 213,429 contracts in the week of July 17-21.

Brent crude futures closed on July 21 at $57.04 a barrel, and have fallen by almost 16 percent so far this month, driven by a stronger dollar, faltering demand from top commodities consumer China and a growing global surplus of oil.

Speculators in gasoil futures cut their position by 20,405 contracts, switching their overall position to a net short, for the first time this year, of 3,737 contracts in the same week.

Speculators in gasoil futures cut their position by 20,405 contracts, switching their overall position to a net short, for the first time this year, of 3,737 contracts in the same week.