NEW YORK Nov 4 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter net earnings on
the back of the exchange and clearing house operator's $11
billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November last year.
ICE said it had earned $206 million, or $1.80 a share,
compared with $141 million, or $1.92 a share, a year earlier,
before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share
earnings.
Excluding one-time items such as acquisition costs, ICE
earned $2.15 a share, topping the analysts' average estimate by
14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Atlanta-based ICE said it has been making good progress in
integrating its NYSE acquisition, which gave it an entry to the
interest rate futures business through control of Liffe,
Europe's No. 2 derivatives market.
"We have seamlessly transitioned most of Liffe's markets to
ICE's futures exchanges and NYSE achieved a quarterly record in
initial public offerings and capital raising," Chief Executive
Jeffrey Sprecher said in a statement.
The company said, however, it has reduced its bonus accrual
by $5 million for 2014 based on the expectation that full-year
results will be slightly below target.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $745 million from $338
million, helped by higher transaction and clearing fees, and
market data and listings revenues. Analysts had expected revenue
of $743.9 million.
ICE said it expects fourth quarter and full year 2014
operating expenses in the range of $375 million to $380 million
and $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion, respectively. Stripping out
certain acquisition-related costs, the company expects fourth
quarter and full year 2014 operating expenses in the range of
$344 million to $349 million and $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion,
respectively.
