* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
NEW YORK May 5 Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Tuesday reported higher first quarter earnings, helped by increased transaction and clearing fees revenue and lower expenses.
ICE said it earned $315 million in the first quarter, or $2.80 a share, compared with $261 million, or $2.27 a share a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank)
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.