Aug 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc on
Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings as the exchange
and clearing house operator worked to integrate its $11 billion
purchase of the New York Stock Exchange's parent company.
ICE said it had earned $226 million, or $1.95 a share. That
compared with $154 million, or $2.09 a share, a year earlier,
before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share
earnings.
Excluding one-time items such as acquisition costs, ICE
earned $2.10 a share, topping the analysts' average estimate by
8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $750 million from $319 million, helped by
higher transaction and clearing fees, and market data and
listings revenues. Analysts had expected revenue of $777.01
million.
ICE closed its acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November,
giving it an entry to the interest rate futures business through
control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market.
The Atlanta-based company spun off European exchange
operator Euronext in an initial public offering in
June. It also said in June that it had found buyers for parts of
NYSE Technologies.
Euronext said on Thursday that its operating profit
increased 4.6 percent, boosted by cost-cutting and a rise in
stock market listings.
