Aug 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the
owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a 5-for-1 stock
split on Wednesday and said it would buy back up to $1 billion
of shares.
The company also reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, as revenue from data services more than doubled.
Net income attributable to ICE rose 26 percent to $357
million, or $2.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30
from $283 million, or $2.54 per share, a year earlier.
Shares of the Atlanta-based company were up about 1 percent
at $266.69 in light premarket trading.
Exchange operators benefited from a bout of market
volatility during the latest quarter, sparked by Britain's
referendum to leave the European Union as well as uncertainty
about the outlook for interest rates and the global economy.
Last week, CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the
largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 13.6 percent rise in
profit, while CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures
market operator, said its profit rose 21 percent.
Excluding items, Atlanta-based ICE earned $3.43 per share,
topping analysts' average estimate of $3.38 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ICE's total revenue rose 37 percent to $1.50 billion, as
revenue from its data services more than doubled to $497
million. The company said it expected 2016 data services revenue
to rise by about 125 percent on a GAAP basis.
