Nov 1 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as revenue from its data services business more than doubled.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $344 million, or $2.86 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $306 million, or $2.76 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)