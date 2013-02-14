NEW YORK Feb 14 Raw sugar, coffee and cocoa
contracts trading on ICE will open an hour later than usual for
a two-week period in March, due to differing time changes in the
United States and United Kingdom, ICE Futures U.S. said on
Thursday.
Effective March 11 through March 29, the exchange will
implement temporary changes to the open times for sugar No. 11,
arabica coffee "C" and cocoa futures and options, it said in a
notice.
The temporary change is because the United States will start
daylight-saving time on March 10 while British summertime will
not begin until March 31, ICE stated.
During this time, sugar markets will open at 3:30 a.m. New
York time (0730 GMT), instead of 2:30 a.m. Coffee will begin
trade at 4:30 a.m., rather than the usual 3:30 a.m., and cocoa
at 5 a.m. instead of 4 a.m., the notice stated.
For this period only, the daily settlement window for cocoa
futures will be from 12:48-12:50 p.m., one hour later than
usual.