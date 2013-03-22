SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 IntercontinentalExchange
Inc will considering cutting trading hours for soft
commodities, president and chief operating officer of ICE
Futures U.S. Ben Jackson said on Friday.
The Atlanta-based exchange will start looking at the
proposal to reduce hours for sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts
listed on Liffe and ICE Futures U.S. once it has completed its
acquisition of NYSE Euronext, he told delegates at the
National Coffee Association USA conference.
Committees dedicated to each commodity will be responsible
for making a recommendation on the hours to the exchange.
"In recognition that there are periods of time when there
are very illiquid hours ... We're going to work with the
(product) committees and shorten them (the hours)," Jackson
said.