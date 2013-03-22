(Correcting sugar, cocoa trading hours in paragraphs 13, 14)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 22 IntercontinentalExchange
Inc will consider cutting trading hours for soft
commodities in a bid to improve liquidity, president and chief
operating officer of ICE Futures U.S. Ben Jackson said on
Friday.
The Atlanta-based exchange will put forward a proposal to
reduce hours in sugar, coffee and cocoa contracts listed on
Liffe in London and ICE Futures U.S. in New York once it has
completed its $8 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext,
he told delegates at the National Coffee Association USA
conference.
Committees dedicated to each commodity will be responsible
for making a recommendation on the hours to the exchange.
"In recognition that there are periods of time when there
are very illiquid hours...We're going to work with the (product)
committees and shorten them (the hours)," Jackson said.
This is the exchange's first move to change U.S. trading
hours after complaints from traders that almost non-stop trading
in cocoa, arabica coffee and raw sugar futures and options in
New York reduces liquidity.
ICE will acquire the robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa
futures and options contracts listed on Liffe in London as part
of its NYSE takeover. Those contracts are open for a shorter
period and within the ICE soft commodity hours.
It also comes after ICE started a review earlier this month
of its trading hours in Canada where it has the world's largest
futures and options market for canola.
Customers of the U.S. exchange from growers and coffee
roasters to sugar traders say they see little benefit from the
early U.S. opening.
"(The long trading day) just creates pockets of a lack of
liquidity in the market, and it gives the market exaggerated
moves," said Nick Gentile, senior partner of commodity trading
consultancy Atlantic Capital Advisors.
ICE is not considering a change for the trading hours in its
electronic U.S. grain market, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
Its Chicago rival CME Group Inc. announced plans to
ditch its longer trading day for its grain contracts less than a
year after adding hours after trader complained it reduced
liquidity.
ICE's soft contracts all trade electronically and close at
2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), but they start at different times in
the morning.
Raw sugar, its largest soft contract by open interest and
volume, trades for 11.5 hours starting at 2:30 a.m. EDT (0630
GMT) from Monday to Friday.
Cocoa is open for 10 hours starting at 4:00 a.m. EDT (0800
GMT) while arabica coffee starts at 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 GMT).
In London, white sugar opens at 0845 GMT and closes at 1830
GMT, cocoa starts at 0930 GMT and shuts at 1650 GMT and robusta
coffee opens at 0900 GMT and shuts at 1730 GMT.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in San Francisco, Chris Prentice
in New York and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Josephine Mason and Bob Burgdorfer)