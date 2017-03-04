March 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's National Hockey League games:

Penguins 5, Lightning 2

Newly acquired defenseman Mark Streit scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Evgeni Malkin scored twice as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke a two-game losing streak with a 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena.

After Adam Erne opened the scoring for Tampa Bay, Malkin scored twice, both goals set up by Phil Kessel, to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead after two periods. Malkin, who also had an assist, was playing in his 700th NHL game.

The Lightning tied it on a goal by Nikita Kucherov off of a nice feed by Jonathan Drouin, but Streit -- making his debut after arriving by a trade on Wednesday -- restored Pittsburgh's lead on a delayed penalty at 2:38 of the third.

Streit took a pass from Sidney Crosby, moved down the left side of the slot and slid the puck under the pads of goaltender Peter Budaj.

Coyotes 4, Hurricanes 2

Jordan Martinook scored to snap a tie with 10:58 remaining in the third period as Arizona defeated Carolina in a matchup of last-place teams at PNC Arena.

Martinook skated unchecked toward the slot and unleashed a shot that Carolina goalie Cam Ward appeared to have trouble initially locating. The goal snapped a seven-game point drought for Martinook.

Jets 3, Blues 0

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to record his fourth shutout of the season while captain Blake Wheeler scored two goals as Winnipeg pulled to within four points of the second wild-card berth in the West with a win over St Louis.

Bryan Little also scored for the Jets.

Blackhawks 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

Artemi Panarin scored two goals, including the deciding tally in a shootout as Chicago beat New York for its 11th victory in 12 games.

Panarin beat Thomas Greiss after Jonathan Toews gave the Blackhawks the early edge in the shootout round. Corey Crawford finished with 31 saves.

Scott Nelson scored for the Islanders.

Flames 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Mikael Backlund scored at 3:56 of overtime to lead Calgary over Detroit at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Kris Versteeg and Matthew Tkachuk scored first-period goals for the Flames, who have won six straight games and two in a row in overtime. Brian Elliott made 35 saves to record his fifth straight win.

Ducks 5, Maple Leafs 2

Rickard Rakell scored two goals and Jonathan Bernier made 37 saves as Anaheim defeated Toronto.

Sami Vatanen registered a goal and an assist, and Jakob Silfverberg and Patrick Eaves each scored a goal. Ryan Getzlaf added two assists. (Editing by John O'Brien)