Dec 13 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Monday's National Hockey League games:

Bruins 2, Canadiens 1 (OT)

Ryan Spooner scored at 3:20 of overtime to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night at the Bell Centre.

Tukka Rask made 29 saves for Boston, which snapped a three-game winless streak. Carey Price stopped 27 shots for the Canadiens (19-6-3).

Austin Czarnik scored in regulation for the Bruins (15-12-2) and Paul Byron replied for the Canadiens.

Czarnik broke the scoreless draw with 1:05 left in the second period. Adam McQuaid forced a turnover in the Bruins' end and got it over to Czarnik, who drove up the left side and fired from the circle to put Boston ahead 1-0.

Byron tied the score at 16:48 in the third period when he picked up a loose puck in a scramble in the slot and fired a backhander past Rask.

Penguins 7, Coyotes 0

Matt Murray had a 32-save shutout and seven players scored as Pittsburgh overwhelmed Arizona for its season-high sixth win in a row.

Murray, still a rookie in terms of Calder Trophy eligibility despite helping Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup last season, improved to 11-2-0 with his second shutout of the season, the third of his career.

Pittsburgh (19-7-3) also owns a season-best, five-game home winning streak and has scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Scott Wilson scored the only goal of the first period before Nick Bonino, Trevor Daley, Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby scored in the second for a 5-0 lead.

Phil Kessel and Justin Schultz added goals in the third period. Evgeni Malkin had two assists to extend his point streak at home to 12 games.

Crosby, who scored for the fourth straight game, has an eight-game point streak.

The Coyotes (9-14-5) fell to 1-4-2 in their past seven games. (Editing by John O'Brien)