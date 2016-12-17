Dec 17 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Friday's National Hockey League games:

Blue Jackets 4, Flames 1

Four different players scored as the Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to eight games by smothering the Calgary Flames 4-1.

Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad, Sam Gagner and Matt Calvert scored for the Blue Jackets and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves. Zach Werenski chipped in with two assists.

Sean Monahan replied for the Flames, who have dropped back-to-back home games after compiling a six-game winning streak that ended with a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Chad Johnson faced 29 shots in the Calgary goal.

Kings 1, Penguins 0 (OT)

Tyler Toffoli scored 1:00 into overtime to give Los Angeles a win over Pittsburgh, halting the home team's winning streak at seven games.

Toffoli scored off of a three-on-one created when Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel snapped his stick on a shot attempt at the other end and had to go to the Penguins bench to fetch another.

The Kings' Peter Budaj, who started for the 26th time in 28 games, made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season. Matt Murray made 27 saves for the Penguins, but had his personal five-game winning streak stopped.

Sabres 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Rasmus Ristolainen scored 42 seconds into overtime to lift Buffalo over New York.

Johan Larsson and Matt Moulson also scored for the Sabres and Robin Lehner made 33 saves.

Ryan Strome and Alan Quine scored for the Islanders, who have lost four games in a row. Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves in his first start of the season.

Sharks 4, Canadiens 2

San Jose scored early and never looked back, skating away with a win over Montreal at the Bell Centre.

David Schlemko, Patrick Marleau, Timo Meier and Melker Karlsson scored for the Sharks, who won their fourth straight.

The Canadiens got goals from Brian Flynn and Jeff Petry.

Capitals 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

T.J. Oshie scored late in the third period to tie it and added a shootout goal as Washington won its sixth straight, defeating Carolina.

Alex Ovechkin and Justin Williams also scored for the Capitals in regulation.

Justin Faulk, Jeff Skinner and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes in regulation.

Canucks 4, Lightning 2

Bo Horvat took advantage of a lucky bounce to score a power-play goal in the third period as Vancouver snapped a three-game losing skid by beating Tampa Bay.

Brandon Sutter, Luca Sbisa, with his first goal of the season, and Alex Burrows, into an empty net, also scored for the Canucks. Loui Eriksson and Markus Granlund had two assists each for the Canucks.

Victor Hedman and Cory Conacher scored for the Lightning.

Panthers 3, Avalanche 1

Jason Demers had a goal and an assist, James Reimer posted 30 saves and Florida beat Colorado.

Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal early in the third period that proved to be the winner and Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers.

Fedor Tyutin had a goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 20 shots for the Avalanche. (Editing by John O'Brien)