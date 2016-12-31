(Corrects scorer in third para of Canucks v Ducks game)

Dec 30 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Friday:

Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 2

Cam Ward made 27 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Chicago Blackhawks.

Elias Lindholm, Lee Stempniak and Jay McClement scored for the Hurricanes.

Blackhawks defenseman Michal Kempny's first career goal came in his 25th game of the season. Vinnie Hinostroza had Chicago's other goal.

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling stopped 25 shots.

Predators 4, Blues 0

Yannick Weber and Filip Forsberg scored 2:34 apart in the second period and Juuse Saros earned his first career shutout to lead Nashville over St. Louis.

The 21-year-old Saros, making his sixth start of the season and seventh of his career, stopped 25 shots in handing the Blues only their second shutout of the season. The Finn has allowed only seven goals in his six games this season.

Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson scored the other Predators goals.

Sharks 2, Flyers 0

Aaron Dell posted his first career shutout as the San Jose Sharks continued their mastery of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 27-year-old back-up goalie stopped 21 shots to improve his record to 4-1 during only his fifth start and sixth appearance of the season.

Patrick Marleau scored a first-period power-play goal and defenseman Justin Braun added insurance late in the third to provide Dell with his offensive support.

The Flyers have beaten the Sharks only once in their last 20 head-to-head meetings.

Canucks 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

Henrik Sedin's goal with 59 seconds left in overtime gave the Vancouver Canucks a comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Sedin converted a two-on-one with Loui Eriksson, putting a high shot past Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

Eriksson and Jack Skille also tallied for the Canucks, while Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell scored for the Ducks.

Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller made 24 saves while Gibson posted 23.