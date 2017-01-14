(fixes day in headline, first par)

Jan 14 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from Friday's National Hockey League games:

Capitals 6, Blackhawks 0

Braden Holtby picked up his third shutout in nine days, Jay Beagle scored twice and the Washington Capitals defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-0 at Verizon Center for their eighth straight win.

Tom Wilson had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom each notched a goal and an assist for Washington.

Brett Connolly and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, while Lars Eller and Nate Schmidt each had two assists for the defending Presidents' Trophy winners.

Holtby stopped 24 shots for his sixth shutout of the season and Corey Crawford made 25 saves for Chicago, which had won four straight.

Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 2

Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots as Toronto stymied New York at Madison Square Garden to improve to 7-1-1 in its past nine games.

William Nylander, James van Riemsdyk, Connor Brown and Connor Carrick scored for the Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak had two assists.

Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers in the second period and J.T. Miller scored with 1:25 remaining in the third period. Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 23 shots.

Hurricanes 5, Sabres 2

Jeff Skinner scored two goals in a 55-second span as Carolina defeated Buffalo at PNC Arena.

Brock McGinn also scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who are 13-1-1 in their last 15 home games. Carolina's Victor Rask had a goal as well.

Islanders 5, Panthers 2

John Tavares scored three goals and New York snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Florida at the BB&T Center.

Jason Chimera added his sixth goal of the season and Nick Leddy scored his seventh for the Isanders and also had two assists.

Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1

Columbus scored three consecutive goals to pick up a victory over Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena.

Joonas Korpisalo finished with 31 saves for the victory. Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno scored for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in five games since winning 16 consecutive.

Boone Jenner added a shorthanded, empty-net goal with 1:05 left to secure the victory.

Devils 2, Flames 1

Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist to lead New Jersey over Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal for the Devils, who rebounded from a 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton to the Oilers one night earlier.

Sean Monahan scored his first goal in 12 games for the Flames.

Coyotes 4, Jets 3

Brendan Perlini scored a pair of goals in Arizona's 4-3 win over Winnipeg at Gila River Arena.

Peter Holland and Jamie McGinn also scored for the Coyotes in a four-goal first period that chased Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Mike Smith made 34 saves for Arizona for his first win since Dec. 15. (Editing by John O'Brien)