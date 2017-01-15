Jan 15 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's National Hockey League games:

Hurricanes 7, Islanders 4

Rookie Brock McGinn had a goal and three assists, while Lee Stempniak scored the game-winner early in the third as the Carolina Hurricanes remained virtually unbeatable at home, downing the New York Islanders 7-4 on Saturday.

Carolina scored 21 goals in a four-game homestand sweep of Boston, Columbus, Buffalo and the Islanders, improving to 14-1-1 in its last 16 games at PNC Arena.

The Islanders, playing their third game in four nights, led by two goals early in the second but could not keep pace with a fast Carolina team without injured defensemen Johnny Boychuk and Travis Hamonic as the Hurricanes registered 45 shots.

Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3

Jonathan Marchessault scored the go-ahead goal to lead Florida to a win over Columbus at the BB&T Center.

In a battle of backup goalies -- James Reimer for Florida and Joonas Korpisalo for Columbus -- the Panthers prevailed over the Blue Jackets.

The Panthers got a goal and an assist from Vincent Trochek as well as goals from two polar opposites, Jaromir Jagr, who is second in NHL history in points, and defensive forward Shawn Thornton, who rarely gets on the board.

Columbus got goals from Scott Hartnell, Cam Atkinson and Boone Jenner.

Predators 3, Avalanche 2

Filip Forsberg and Mike Fisher scored goals in the third period, Pekka Rinne had 28 saves and Nashville beat Colorado.

Cody McLeod also scored a day after Nashville acquired him from Colorado. The Avalanche honoured him with a video tribute early in the first period, and then he dropped the gloves with Jarome Iginla early in the second period.

Bruins 6, Flyers 3

Brad Marchand has played in 500 NHL regular-season games, and his milestone performance was certainly one of his best.

Marchand scored two goals and three assists to lead Boston to a victory over Philadelphia at TD Garden.

Red Wings 6, Penguins 3

Andreas Athanasiou took the puck in his own end and kept it all the way until he fired a shot over the glove of Marc-Andre Fleury.

The unassisted tally snapped a 3-3 tie at 1:46 of the third period, which proved to be the game-winner in Detroit's victory over Pittsburgh at Joe Louis Arena.

Maple Leafs 4, Senators 2

Curtis McElhinney made his debut with Toronto by stopping 35 shots in a victory over Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

The win pulled the Maple Leafs into a tie with the Senators in the Eastern Conference standings.

Canadiens 5, Rangers 4

Montreal rallied from a third-period deficit to beat New York at the Bell Centre.

Alex Galchenyuk, Brian Flynn, Alexei Emelin, Max Pacioretty and Paul Byron scored for Montreal.

Wild 5, Stars 4

Jason Zucker scored the winning goal with 6:45 remaining as Minnesota held off Dallas for a victory at American Airlines Center.

Zucker, who also had an assist, scored his 11th goal of the season after a pass from Mikael Granlund, who had two assists, deflected off Kari Lehtonen's stick and then off Zucker's chest.

Ducks 3, Coyotes 0

If the Anaheim Ducks' New Year's resolution was simply to win games, they are staying remarkably true to their promise.

Hampus Lindholm scored in the first period, Nick Ritchie added an insurance goal and backup goalie Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves as the Pacific Division-leading Ducks won for the sixth time in seven 2017 games with a 3-0 victory over the Coyotes.

Kings 3, Jets 2 (OT)

Jeff Carter scored the game-winning overtime goal and Anze Kopitar registered three assists as Los Angeles defeated Winnipeg.

Carter took a feed from Jake Muzzin and beat Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of the extra session.

Oilers 2, Flames 1 (SO)

Edmonton got shootout goals from Leon Draisaitl and Mark Letestu in a win over Calgary.

Brian Elliott made 26 saves for the Flames. Oilers goalie Cam Talbot made 24 stops and was perfect in the shootout.

Blues 4, Sharks 0

St Louis played a physical brand of hockey and received stellar goaltending from one-time San Jose farmhand Carter Hutton en route to the win.

Hutton stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout as San Jose was blanked at SAP Center for the second time in 21 games. The Sharks were last shutout at home by Pittsburgh on Nov. 5. (Editing by John O'Brien)