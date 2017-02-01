Feb 1 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Tuesday's National Hockey League games:

Wild 5, Oilers 2

The Minnesota Wild issued a rather convincing statement on Tuesday in the form of a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, extending their streak to 12-0-2 in their last 14 road games.

In a clash between two of the hottest teams in the NHL, the Wild cooled the Oilers off in a hurry, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before the game was 25 minutes old and then staving off a couple of comeback attempts before putting the home team away for good.

Tyler Graovac scored twice and Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart added singles as the Wild and Anton Slepyshev and Leon Draisaitl (on the power play) replied for the Oilers.

Hurricanes 5, Flyers 1

Sebastian Aho scored twice in the first period and added a third goal late in the second for the rookie's first hat-trick as Carolina snapped its five-game losing skid with a victory over Philadelphia.

Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes. Brayden Schenn scored his NHL-leading 12th power-play goal for the Flyers lone tally.

Jets 5, Blues 3

Mark Scheifele scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead Winnipeg over St Louis.

Jacob Trouba, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets.

Alexander Steen, Alex Pietrangelo and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues.

Panthers 6, Senators 5

Jonathan Marchessault scored the tie-breaking goal with 6:03 left in the third period to lead Florida past Ottawa at the BB&T Center.

Michael Matheson scored twice and Jason Demers, Mark Pysyk and Colton Sceviour scored for the Panthers.

Ryan Dzingel scored twice, and Derick Brassard, Dennis Wideman and Erik Karlsson had goals for the Senators.

Bruins 4, Lightning 3

Boston came out of the All-Star break with a key road victory, topping Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena.

Zdeno Chara, Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci scored for the Bruins.

Alex Killorn scored twice and Brayden Point scored once for the Lightning, who managed only 21 shots, their second-lowest total of the season and lowest since November.

Devils 4, Red Wings 3

Adam Henrique and Kyle Palmieri scored shorthanded goals and New Jersey won its fifth straight road game, downing Detroit.

Palmieri added an even-strength goal, as did Stefan Noesen, for the Devils, who are 7-0-1 away from home since Dec. 29.

Nick Jensen, Tomas Tatar and Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Red Wings, who fell to 0-2-3 in their last five games to equal a season-high winless streak.

Canadiens 5, Sabres 2

Max Pacioretty recorded his second hat-trick of the season -- and sixth of his career -- to lead Montreal over Buffalo at the Bell Centre.

David Desharnais and Paul Byron also scored for the Canadiens.

Dmitry Kulikov and Brian Gionta replied for the Sabres.

Penguins 4, Predators 2

Patric Hornqvist scored twice as Pittsburgh reeled off four unanswered goals en route to a win over Nashville at PPG Paints Arena.

Chris Kunitz and Trevor Daley also scored for the Penguins, who broke a two-game losing streak by winning their first game after the All-Star break.

Blue Jackets 6, Rangers 4

Seth Jones scored twice as Columbus defeated New York at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Jackets grabbed a 6-0 lead early in the third period on a Matt Calvert goal before Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, Michael Grabner and Kevin Klein scored for the Rangers to make the game appear closer than it was.

Islanders 3, Capitals 2

Ryan Strome scored the tie-breaking goal 6:31 into the third period as New York remained red hot by beating Washington at Barclays Center.

Alan Quine scored in the second period and Johnny Boychuk added an empty-netter with 1:08 left for the Islanders, who won their third straight and finished 5-0-1 on a season-high, six-game homestand.

Stars 6, Maple Leafs 3

Brett Ritchie and Devin Shore had a goal and an assist each and Kari Lehtonen made 40 saves, including 14 in the third period, to help Dallas defeat Toronto at American Airlines Center.

The Stars also got goals from Radek Faksa, Lauri Korpikoski, Jamie Benn and Jason Spezza. Dan Hamhuis and Tyler Seguin each had two assists.

Kings 3, Coyotes 2

Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, Jordan Nolan had a goal and Jeff Carter set up Jake Muzzin for the game-winner on a power play with 1:49 left in regulation as Los Angeles defeated Arizona for its third straight win.

The Kings moved into the first wild-card spot from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the St Louis Blues and Calgary Flames.

Ducks 5, Avalanche 1

Jakob Silfverberg had two goals and an assist to lead over Colorado at the Honda Center.

Cam Fowler, Rickard Rakell and Korbinian Holzer added goals for the Ducks. Corey Perry contributed his 700th career assist and goalie John Gibson stopped 28 shots.

Sharks 3, Blackhawks 1

Tomas Hertl scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:03 remaining to give San Jose a victory over Chicago.

Tomas Hertl scored the tie-breaking goal with 2:03 remaining to give San Jose a victory over Chicago.

Patrick Marleau scored his 499th career goal, Joe Pavelski added an empty-net goal with 45.5 seconds left and Martin Jones stopped 24 shots for the Sharks.