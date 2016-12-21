Dec 20 Jaromir Jagr moved into a tie for second place on the NHL's all-time points list on Tuesday, the Czech winger grabbing three assists for the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

The 44-year-old Jagr reached reach the towering number of 1,887 points with an assist for Nick Bjugstad that tied the game at 3-3 late in the third period, drawing him level with Hall of Famer Mark Messier.

"It's great stuff, no question about it. It's a bonus for my job," Jagr, who won two Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins, told reporters.

The BB&T Center crowd in Florida then cheered Jagr during a video tribute to the winger before the teams went to overtime.

Jagr, whose career began in 1990, reached the landmark in 1,662 career games and will have a chance to move into sole possession of second on the list when Florida hosts the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time top scorer with 2,857 points. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)