June 27 (The Sports Xchange) - Antti Niemi's time in Dallas is over after the Stars announced Tuesday they bought out the remainder of the goaltender's contract, which had one year and $4.5 million left on it.

Two thirds of Niemi's salary ($3 million) will be spread out over the next two seasons and the team will incur an annual salary cap hit of $1.5 million.

The 33-year-old Finnish player was 12-12-4 record with a .892 save percentage and a 3.30 goals against average in 37 games (30 starts) last season for the Stars, who missed the playoffs after finishing 34-37-11.

Nine-year NHL veteran Niemi spent two seasons in Dallas, posting a 37-25-11 mark with a .900 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA.

--

The Edmonton Oilers signed defenseman Eric Gryba to a two-year contract extension.

Gryba, 29, appeared in 40 games last season -- his second with Edmonton and fifth in the NHL -- and had two goals and six points.

Gryba was a physical presence for the Oilers, ranking second among the team's blueliners with 145 hits while blocking 47 shots.

--

Patrick Brown and Jake Chelios have agreed to one-year, two-way contracts with the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced.

Brown, a 25-year-old center, will be paid $650,000 at the NHL level or $160,000 at the AHL level next season and is guaranteed at least $190,000.

Chelios, a 26-year-old defenseman, would also make $650,000 at the NHL level or $85,000 in the AHL.