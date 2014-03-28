MOSCOW, March 28 Russians will no longer feel ashamed of their national ice hockey team, new coach Oleg Znarok said when he was unveiled at a news conference on Friday.

Znarok, 51, replaced Zinetula Bilyaletdinov, who stepped down following Russia's poor performance at this year's Sochi Olympics where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Finland.

"People won't feel ashamed of the national team," the former Dynamo Moscow coach said after signing a four-year contract.

"You can lose, but you need to lose playing well - this is sport. We will be fighting on every corner of the rink," Znarok added.

Znarok's first game in charge will be against Switzerland at this year's world championships that get underway on May 9. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)