UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
MOSCOW, March 28 Russians will no longer feel ashamed of their national ice hockey team, new coach Oleg Znarok said when he was unveiled at a news conference on Friday.
Znarok, 51, replaced Zinetula Bilyaletdinov, who stepped down following Russia's poor performance at this year's Sochi Olympics where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Finland.
"People won't feel ashamed of the national team," the former Dynamo Moscow coach said after signing a four-year contract.
"You can lose, but you need to lose playing well - this is sport. We will be fighting on every corner of the rink," Znarok added.
Znarok's first game in charge will be against Switzerland at this year's world championships that get underway on May 9. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.