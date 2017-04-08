April 7 Hilary Knight's overtime goal gave the United States a 3-2 win over Canada in the final of the women's world ice hockey championship at USA Hockey Arena 1 in Plymouth, Michigan on Friday.

It was the fourth successive world title for the U.S. women's team, who had threatened to boycott the event over a wage dispute with USA Hockey that was settled just days before the start of the tournament.

The gold medal-winning goal came after Knight blocked a shot in the defensive zone and trailed Kendall Coyne up the ice. Coyne then made a drop pass to Knight, who put the puck past Canada goalie Shannon Szabados.

"I was just trying to make a D-zone play, found Kendall, and she dished it back to me and it found the net," Knight told NHL Network.

It was the first women's world ice hockey title claimed on home ice by the United States, who have battled northern neighbors Canada for the gold in all 19 world championship finals.

"It's amazing to do it in front of our fans," Knight said. "We're usually up in Canada or in Europe and get a lot of boos. So to have the cheers tonight is a pretty good feeling."

Canada had taken a 1-0 lead on Meghan Acosta's goal a minute into the game, but Kacey Bellamy tied it a little more than three minutes later.

Bellamy scored again 42 seconds into the third period to put the United States ahead before Canada tied it 2-2 on Brianne Jenner's power-play goal with just over 10 minutes left.

In the bronze medal match, Finland defeated Germany 8-0. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford)