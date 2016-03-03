TORONTO, March 2 Patrick Kane, the National Hockey League's leading scorer this season, was among 12 Olympians named to Team USA's 16-man preliminary roster for the World Cup of Hockey on Wednesday.

Kane, netminder Jonathan Quick, defenseman Ryan Suter and forwards Zach Parise and Joe Pavelski have all played in the last two Olympics, losing to Canada in the semi-finals two years ago in Sochi and suffering an overtime loss to Canada again in the gold medal final at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

The U.S. will be looking for revenge and a repeat of their shock upset win over Canada at the inaugural World Cup 20 years ago.

The eight competing teams in the Sept 17-Oct. 1 tournament that will be staged in Toronto must submit their final 23-player roster by June 1.

Squad

Goaltenders

Ben Bishop (Tampa Bay Lightning), Jonathan Quick (Los Angeles Kings), Cory Schneider (New Jersey Devils)

Defense

Dustin Byfuglien (Winnipeg Jets), John Carlson (Washington Capitals), Ryan McDonagh (New York Rangers), Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild)

Forwards

Justin Abdelkader (Detroit Red Wings), Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks), Ryan Kesler (Anaheim Ducks), T.J. Oshie (Washington Capitals), Max Pacioretty (Montreal Canadiens), Zach Parise (Minnesota), Joe Pavelski (San Jose Sharks), Derek Stepan (New York Rangers), Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg) (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)