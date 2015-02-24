PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Arion Banki has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura for a potential euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction.
The issuer will conduct a series of investor meetings in Europe ahead of the trade. There will also be an investor call on Wednesday February 25 regarding Arion Banki's annual results, which are due to be released on Tuesday.
Arion Banki is rated BB+ by S&P with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period