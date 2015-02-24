LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Arion Banki has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura for a potential euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction.

The issuer will conduct a series of investor meetings in Europe ahead of the trade. There will also be an investor call on Wednesday February 25 regarding Arion Banki's annual results, which are due to be released on Tuesday.

Arion Banki is rated BB+ by S&P with a positive outlook. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)