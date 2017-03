LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Arion Bank has opened books on a new three-year senior unsecured bond issue according to a lead.

The Icelandic bank is marketing the 300m transaction to investors at guidance of 325bp area over mid-swaps.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managers on the BB+ rated which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)