LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Demand for Arion Bank's 300m three-year senior bond issue is in excess of 500m, according to two lead managers.

Guidance for the transaction has been revised to 310bp-315bp over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts of 325bp area over. The deal will be priced within that range.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura are lead managers on the BB+ rated issue which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)