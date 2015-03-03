(Adds background, comments)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Hot market conditions have enticed
investors to jump aboard the first public bond from an Icelandic
bank since the country's financial industry collapsed, shrugging
off concerns around the potential removal of capital controls
and the deal's small size.
Order books for Arion Bank's 300m no-grow three-year have
reached around 650m from some 100 accounts, which will allow
the lead managers to price the trade at the tight end of the
mid-swaps plus 310bp-315bp guidance.
Arion Bank is 87% owned by the former creditors to Kaupthing
Bank, one of three Iceland banks that collapsed in the space of
a week in 2008, buckling under the weight of debt and sending
the krona and the island's economy into a downward spiral.
Since then, the country's lenders have been reliant on
government funding, but have been tentatively taking steps to
re-access wholesale markets.
Last summer, Arion Bank withdrew an attempt to enter the
market after the cost proved too high. Around the same time
Islandsbanki priced a 100m two-year private placement, the
first euro bond since Iceland's financial collapse.
Although it reported a CET1 ratio of 21.8% at the end of
2014, Arion is sub investment grade, at BB+ (positive) by S&P.
At 310bp over mid-swaps, the yield will be just inside 3.25%
and takes advantage of voracious demand from investors desperate
for juicer returns ahead of the unveiling of the ECB bond
purchase programme later this week.
However, constraints around the credit mean that demand has
not been as strong as other recent senior bank issuance.
"This is a small deal, it is sub investment grade which
means that there is a more limited audience," said a lead
banker.
"It is not as broadly followed as Irish banks for example,
which are much further along in terms of their market recovery."
Investors that attended the roadshow last week also had
questions around the potential lifting of capital controls for
the country.
"It was a focal point for investors but Arion was able to
reassure them that they have reserves in place to deal with any
potential outflows once they are lifted," the banker added.
Lead managers Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Nomura said they
looked at the spread between the sovereign and the banks in
countries such as Ireland, Spain and Italy, with the
differential being anywhere between 75bp and 200bp.
Iceland's 750m July 2020 issue was trading around swaps
plus 120bp-125bp, according to a lead.
