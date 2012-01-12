LONDON Jan 12 Asda, the British arm of
U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, is no longer looking at a bid
for a controlling stake in rival grocer Iceland Foods, but is
still interested in a number of its stores, a person close to
the matter said on Thursday.
The source, speaking after Sky News reported Asda was
cutting back its interest in Iceland Foods, said Britain's
second-biggest grocer was still keen on around 200 of its stores
and could team up with a private equity bidder.
Asda had previously been working with Scottish supermarket
group Farmfoods on the joint bid, according to media reports.
Asda and Landsbanki, which together with fellow failed
Icelandic bank Glitnir is selling a 77 percent stake in Iceland
Foods, declined to comment.
The sellers are hoping to secure a price that values the
whole of Iceland Foods at 1.5 billion pounds or more.
Last month private equity firm TPG was dropped from the
auction because its bid was too low, while other interested
parties including grocer Wm Morrison and private equity
firms Bain and BC Partners moved forward to a second round of
bidding expected around the end of January.
Iceland Foods founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker,
who together with other managers owns the remaining 23 percent
stake of the business, has also said he is working on a bid.
Iceland Foods had a strong Christmas, with sales at stores
open over a year rising at least 5 percent, a person with
knowledge of the matter said.
(Reporting by Mark Potter and Simon Meads; Editing by Andrew
Callus and Greg Mahlich)